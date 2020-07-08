Huntsville police asking for help in homicide investigation

Huntsville police say a deceased man was found in the 2700 block of Oakwood Road on July 8, 2020. (Source: WAFF)
By Jonathan Grass | July 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 4:02 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police responded to the area of the 2700 block of Oakwood Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference a body that was in a grassy area at this location.

Police say they found a deceased male in an open area at the location. The male is 20-30 years old.

Police say the specific manner of death is not being released at this time, but it is a homicide investigation.

If anyone has any information about this case, please call HPD Major Crimes Unit at 256-213-4532.

