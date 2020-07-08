Huntsville police asking for help in homicide investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police responded to the area of the 2700 block of Oakwood Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference a body that was in a grassy area at this location.
Police say they found a deceased male in an open area at the location. The male is 20-30 years old.
Police say the specific manner of death is not being released at this time, but it is a homicide investigation.
If anyone has any information about this case, please call HPD Major Crimes Unit at 256-213-4532.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.