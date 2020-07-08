Humid the rest of the week

Hot and muggy for the early evening and that humidity will stick with us for the remainder of the week. Thursday is looking similar but with less rain. Mostly cloudy headed into the morning and afternoon. Heat moves in quickly for the day with highs ranging in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the Valley. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all looking relatively dry. A mini heat wave will kick in Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We are forecasting highs then to be in the middle to upper 90s with a heat index near 105.