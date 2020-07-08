Hartselle man charged with trafficking meth

Morgan County narcotics agents say they seized this at the home of Michael Shann Springer. (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 8, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 3:17 PM

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced a drug trafficking arrest.

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit say they have been investigating 55-year-old Michael Shann Springer for the past several months.

Michael Shann Springer (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

The Hartselle Police Department assisted.

On Tuesday, agents say they obtained probable cause for a search warrant for Springer’s home in an unincorporated area of Hartselle. Agents say they entered the residence and made contact with Springer who was quickly detained.

Agents say they recovered a large quantity of a crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, along with a quantity of U.S. currency, several firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Springer was charged with with trafficking in methamphetamine with a bond set at $125,000. He was booked at the Morgan County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says additional charges are pending.

