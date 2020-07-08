Florence leaders say county resolution needed to move Confederate monument

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence city leaders say they agree a Confederate statue outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse should be relocated. However, multiple meetings have ended with no action.
The issue involves the ownership of the property. Specifically, it is Lauderdale County property. Florence Mayor Steve Holt says he needs a resolution from the county commission to move forward.
Florence city leaders appear to be in agreement over moving a Confederate monument from the courthouse to a nearby cemetery.
But after weeks of discussion, including a City Council meeting on Tuesday night, there has been no action.
“We are not authorized to go on their property and remove it to relocate it unless they give us an adopted resolution authorizing us to do so,” said Holt.
Holt says the Lauderdale County Commission must pass a resolution granting the city access to the statue.
Commission Chairman Danny Pettus already provided city leaders with a letter stating the city had ownership over the statue, but Holt said the city needs a formal document.
“It was a letter from the chairman, but that has no standing. It has to be an adopted resolution,” said Camille Bennett, founder and executive director of Project Say Something. Bennett has been advocating for the removal of the statue, but says she was not surprised that nothing has changed since the last meeting.
”I was well informed before I walked in, but my expectation is still for the city to find a way to relocate the statue,” said Bennett.
The commission’s next regular scheduled meeting is set for Monday, July 13 at 5 p.m.
