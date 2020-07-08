Florence confederate monument debate continues with no resolution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The debate over confederate monuments continues in Florence.
City council members weighed in on the topic Tuesday night and unanimously agreed that the monument should be moved from the courthouse to the Soldier’s Rest section of the Florence Cemetery.
However, each group says the other is responsible for the change.
This topic has come up at several commission and council meetings over the past six weeks. The commission says the statue was technically donated to the city, making it the city’s problem. The city says the statue technically sits on county property on the courthouse, making it the county’s problem.
“I think the council and I agree with in favor of relocating to our solider’s rest in the city cemetery however it resides on Lauderdale County property and we are not authorized to go onto that property and remove it,” Mayor Steve Holt said.
At this point, the ball is back in the commission’s court but it may all be moot because of a 2017 law saying that no monument older than 40 years old can move.
A private group has already raised $25,000 dollars to pay potential fines for breaking that law.