Decatur City Council passes face covering ordinance

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council has passed a face mask ordinance. It would require people to wear masks in public places, transportation and outside venues.
The date the ordnance goes into effect has not yet been decided.
It was not a unanimous vote. Council members Billy Jackson, Charles Kirby and Paige Bibbee voted for the ordinance. Kristi Hill and Chuck Ard voted against it.
The ordnance means Decatur residents have to wear a mask in all public places which include restaurants, local businesses, public transportation and outdoor venues.
The City Council has left places of worship up to individuals.
A clause in the ordinance says if you fail to comply with this, you can be fined anywhere up to $500.
Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen says his department is in favor of the ordinance. He said at the meeting today this enforcement will be a collaborative effort.
