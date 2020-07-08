Crestwood CEO concerned about health care workers’ virus exposure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospital capacities are nearing their max, but that’s not what your health officials are necessarily worried about. Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson says they can always make more room.
Their main concern is the workers.
There are only so many health care workers, and they’re exposed to the virus more than most people.
HEMSI is currently tracking 22 workers who were exposed to the virus.
Hudson says that’s something they’re seeing more of now.
“Our ambulances had the greatest number yesterday of runs since this started. They are finding that, what was quoted to us today, is about 20 percent of the runs they make they’re having to do the full PPE, which is an increase as well,” Hudson said.
HEMSI leaders say 16 of those 22 exposed workers chose to come back to work.
Hudson says this time last week, the state health department was monitoring 500 cases of Madison County residents in active quarantine. Wednesday night,, they were monitoring 847.
