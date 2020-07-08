COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees over 25K presumed recoveries

Alabama Coronavirus Update (Source: WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 9:16 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 46,424 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 1,032 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been a total of 467,754 tests.

In the last 14 days, 127,292 tests have been reported to the state with 13,665 people testing positive.

The state reports 3,006 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 25,783 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JULY 8

COUNTY JULY 8 CASES (10 a.m.) JULY 7 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 442 426 +16
Cullman 490 470 +20
DeKalb 790 761 +29
Franklin 906 902 +4
Jackson 343 302 +41
Lauderdale 514 501 +13
Lawrence 113 109 +4
Limestone 525 518 +7
Madison 1,620 1,554 +66
Marshall 1,815 1,770 +45
Morgan 1,157 1,128 +29

