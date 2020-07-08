Research suggests children more likely to be asymptomatic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New research suggests children are less likely to get infected with coronavirus and when they do, they’re more likely to be asymptomatic.
The research suggests how old you are can determine the severity of your symptoms.
The new information is coming from experts from the London School of Hygiene.
The team estimated people under 20 are at half the risk of COVID-19 infection than people over 20. 21 percent of people between 10 to 19 years old were likely to show symptoms compared to people over 70 who were 69 percent likely to show symptoms.
“The younger population if they are infected tend to be able to weather this and not use a lot of health care resources but they are more likely to go home and infect a whole lot more people because they don’t feel that bad,” said Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center. “Nobody is immune from this and you cannot predict who is going to have an easy time with the virus.”
It's not clear why younger people are less affected by the virus. Some researchers believe there might be some level of cross protection from recent exposure to other less serious types of coronaviruses.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.