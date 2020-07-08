Atlanta mayor reportedly set to mandate face masks

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Atlanta residents will soon be required to wear a face mask, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The AJC reports that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, appeared on MSNBC this morning and stated that she would be signing an order mandating face coverings.
“Atlanta is going to do it today because the fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on our city, specifically black and brown communities with higher death rates,” Bottoms said on MSNBC.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp previously stated that he would not mandate the use of face masks throughout the state. He also encouraged local leaders to do the same and instead strongly encourage residents to wear them while in public.
“We’ll never be able to reopen our schools and our economy if we don’t take some responsibility for what we can do as leaders,” said Mayor Bottoms.
The details of her order were not immediately made available.
This is a developing story. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
