Athens-Limestone Hospital names interim President

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital announced a new interim hospital president on Wednesday.
Traci Collins, Chief Nursing Officer at Athens-Limestone Hospital, will serve as Interim President of the hospital following the recent resignation of David Pryor.
Collins has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare. Her experience includes clinical, administrative and financial roles. She graduated from Calhoun Community College and the University of Alabama where she earned a Master’s degree.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve in the role of Interim President for Athens-Limestone Hospital,” said Collins.
“Athens has always been my hometown and I love our community. I began my career at ALH over 30 years ago and to say that I love this hospital is an understatement. My goal is to continue to lead our team to ‘Be the Difference’ in the lives of every person that enters our facilities.”
The hospital’s medical staff leadership and advisory board are working to identify the best long-term leadership structure for Athens in the future.
