Athens City Council calls special meeting to debate mask ordinance

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - After Madison County became the first area in north Alabama to mandate masks, Athens may be following suit.
According to our news partners at the News Courier, the Athens City Council has called a special meeting for Thursday at 2 p.m. to discuss it’s own plans.
Mayor Ronnie Marks told the News Courier that it’s best to act sooner rather than later. “I have talked over the issue with our city attorney (Shane Black) and Councilman Frank Travis,” Marks said. “I think we need to do that this week. We have had a spike in cases; they’re not going down, though I know hospitalizations may be. It’s a serious issue.”
Mayor Marks says he’s coordinating with a local doctor in the process. It’s not clear right now if the proposed ordinance would cover all public areas, like Madison County’s order - or just city owned property like a new ordinance in Florence.
Limestone County recorded it’s first confirmed COVID-19 death on Tuesday. Officials confirm the victim was an elderly woman, but would not release any further information.
Limestone County has added 109 new COVID-19 cases since July 1st and has had a total of 518 since March.
