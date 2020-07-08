2 arrested after firearms stolen from Colbert County patrol vehicle

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals police have arrested two people in connection to recent vehicle break-ins.
Police say one adult, Brandon Pryor, and one juvenile were involved in recent vehicle break-ins throughout the Cottonwood subdivision and Nathan Estates.
Police say the the arrests are directly related to the break-in of a Colbert County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in which two firearms were stolen. Police say the stolen shotgun was recovered at the time of the arrest Wednesday.
If you have further details related to this investigation, please call the Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746
