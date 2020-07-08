Alabama nursing homes receive $18.27 million in CARES funding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has freed up more than $18 million to increase testing at nursing homes around Alabama.
The money will be used to provide additional baseline coronavirus testing for staff and residents. It will also be used to enact better screening protocols of the virus.
In total, Alabama received about $1.9 billion under the CARES Act to help battle COVID-19.
$250 million of that total was designated to support the delivery of health care and related services to citizens of Alabama, including folks at nursing homes.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association Education Foundation will administer these funds and come up with testing strategy and screening protocols.
According to state health officials, more than 1,700 long-term care employees and 2,600 long term care residents have been infected.
These funds will be administered fairly among all of Alabama’s nursing facilities.
