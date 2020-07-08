ADOL receiving thousands of fake unemployment claims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For months, the department of labor has been slammed, working through thousands of unemployment claims.
On top of that they are dealing with scammers who are filing a claim in someone else’s name.
“It is not unique to Alabama. All states are experiencing increases in fraud right now,” says Tara Hutchison with the Alabama Department of Labor.
She says they have found at least three fake Facebook accounts posing as the department.
“The people who are perpetuating these types of pages will eventually contact you through Facebook messenger and offer to help you with your unemployment,” Hutchison said.
Here’s a dead give-away, a government employee will never ask for money to help you file a claim.
Or the scammers go straight to the source, by filing unemployment claims using your personal information. Many people have reported claims made in their names they didn’t make or don’t know they’re a victim until they try to file their own claim, or receive a notification from their employer or the state unemployment office.
That’s what happened to James Doggrell, who works in the IT department here at 48.
“I hadn’t lost my job, I hadn’t applied for unemployment. I was not expecting the form,” he said.
He tried calling the number on the website to report the fraud, but couldn’t get through.
Hutchison says the department is setting up a special portal for reporting these claims.
“If we can find the perpetrator, if we can find out who actually committed the fraud, yes we will charge them,” Hutchison said.
Doggrell says this happening came as no surprise.
“Being an IT guy I completely acknowledge that it’s not really a matter if your personal information going to be compromised, but when is someone going to use your personal information,” Doggrell said.
Doggrell says he was finally able to get someone to call him back after calling the number on your screen. Now he’s waiting for a call from an investigator.
