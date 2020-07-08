The ADA and Face Mask Policies

Madison City Mayor said communication in these types of situations are key. It can be between the customer and business owner or customer and law enforcement officer. “We are not out hunting folks who aren’t wearing masks,” said Paul Finley. “The biggest thing is just communicating. If they are in a situation like that, our officers if called and they would have to be called on that, would easily be able to listen to what they say and understand that and move forward. Again, we are not out there as mask police, we are out there to try and help a community through this situation.”