Yellowhammer Brewing donates hand sanitizer to Madison County Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local businesses have been showing support for essential workers since the pandemic began..
On Tuesday, Yellowhammer Brewing carried on that support for our local schools.
The brewing company donated 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Madison County school district.
Yellowhammer started producing sanitizer back in March.
The company already had machines that allowed workers to switch to production.
General manager Ethan Couch said it just made sense to help out.
“Just part of our campaign right now. We’re trying to get sanitizer in the hands of those that need it. We’ve been donating since March, since all this went down, to first responders, law enforcement, and we got a lot of them taken care of. And now the schools are opening back up so it seems like a good fit to try to donate to them as well,” said Couch.
Couch said Yellowhammer has produced thousands of gallons of sanitizer and they are allowed to make it through the end of the year.
