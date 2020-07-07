18-wheeler wreck knocks out power in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities crews are working to restore power to an area in north Huntsville.
A utilities spokesman said a wreck involving an 18-wheeler brought down two utility poles in the area of Sparkman Drive at approximately 1:15 p.m.
Crews responded to repair the damage.
As of 2:19 p.m., service has been restored to all customers with the exception of the 1900 block of Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Utilities says these customers will be without service until crews replace the two poles.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible while that work in underway.
Anyone outside of the 1900 block of Sparkman Drive who is still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.