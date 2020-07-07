U.S. Space & Rocket Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
Patricia Ammons, Senior Director of Communications, said the employee did not report to work once symptoms arose per the center’s policy.
The center and the Alabama Department of Public Health have contacted employees with direct exposure to the individual. Direct exposure is defined as anyone who spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of the positive case.
Since reopening in late May, the center has had measures in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Employees are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing while on site.
