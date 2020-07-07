UA Athletics announces transition to mobile-only tickets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UA Athletics has announced mobile-only ticketing and parking, enabling contactless entry into all venues, beginning with the 2020 football season.
The following items will be issued via mobile delivery:
- Season Tickets
- Home Single Game Tickets
- Neutral Site Tickets (vs. USC in Dallas)
- Away Game Tickets
- Parking Passes
UA Athletics says ticket purchasers will receive their tickets via email, allowing them to download tickets to their Apple Wallet (iPhone) or Google Pay Wallet (Android).
“Just prior to reaching the gates, fans will simply open their digital wallet, select their game tickets, and hold their smartphone near the scanner. Click here for detailed instructions on how to download your tickets via your mobile device,” UA Athletics stated.
“Season ticket holders (excluding UA faculty/staff & students) will still have the ability to post their tickets on StubHub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Alabama Athletics, or transfer tickets to a friend, in the event they are unable to attend. Information regarding capacity at all Alabama home events will be determined at a later date,” UA Athletics continued.
For additional information on mobile ticketing, visit this website.
