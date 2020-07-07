Shoals hospitals say COVID caseload increasing, but still well managed

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the level of new COVID-19 infections continues unabated in Alabama, hospital officials in the Shoals say they’re still in control of the situation. According to our news partners at the Times Daily - the North Alabama Medical Center is seeing more COVID-19 patients, but the staff has learned a lot since March about the most effective ways of treating them.
As of Monday, there were a total of 496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale dating back to March. About 40% of those cases are less than two weeks old. Hospital CEO Russell Pigg wouldn’t go into the numbers at NAMC, but said he’s proud of the work happening there every day. “I haven’t looked at the state numbers all that much but we communicate with the state daily giving them data,” Pigg said. “Directionally we’re busier now than a few months back with COVID. We’re a large hospital, so the COVID-19 (cases) are a small percentage of our daily focus.”
Pigg said he wouldn’t categorize increased COVID cases as seeing an uptick following the Memorial Day holiday and he won’t regarding the July 4th holiday, adding “we’re just seeing more COVID patients period.”
In Colbert County, there have been 107 new cases in the past two weeks. Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan didn’t get into exact demographics, but said patients being treated for COVID now are definitely younger than the patients who came through during the early stages of the pandemic. Buchanan says those first patients were 70 and older, and most of the patients now are in their 50s or 60s.
