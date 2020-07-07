Shoals hospitals say COVID caseload increasing, but still well managed

As of Monday, there were a total of 496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale dating back to March. About 40% of those cases are less than two weeks old. Hospital CEO Russell Pigg wouldn’t go into the numbers at NAMC, but said he’s proud of the work happening there every day. “I haven’t looked at the state numbers all that much but we communicate with the state daily giving them data,” Pigg said. “Directionally we’re busier now than a few months back with COVID. We’re a large hospital, so the COVID-19 (cases) are a small percentage of our daily focus.”