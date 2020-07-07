Sessions makes campaign stop in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former U.S. senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spent Tuesday campaigning in Huntsville.
Sessions held multiple events, including a tour of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
Sessions talked to cadets at Space Camp.
He is asking Alabama to give him his old job back in the U.S. Senate.
“This is an important race. The election of a U.S. senator from this state is critical for the well-being of this state and that we have a strong advocate for Alabama values. I am ready for that. I’ve done it before. You know me, you can trust me,” he said.
