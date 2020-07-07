Retired Decatur nurse makes masks with a message

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ve heard of the saying “message in a bottle.” A retired Decatur nurse is taking this to a new mask-friendly level: message on a mask.
“Taking care of me. Taking care of you.” That’s the message Pati Hammons is sending with these handmade masks.
She says she wants people to realize masks not only keep you safe, but also keeps others safe.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first started back in March, Hammons made masks for close friends, family and church members.
Over the last several months, the demand for her homemade masks has grown even more.
“I just feel like God gives us all a talent, and he asks us to use those talents to serve other people. I have a history of being a nurse, so that kind of compounded that and I felt like that’s what I needed to do,” said Hammons.
Hammons then started making masks sending a message to the community to protect one another.
“It just struck my heart because it’s so true. I’m not only taking care of me, I’m taking care of everyone around. I just enjoy that feeling,” she said.
Hammons has made more than 400 masks over the last few months in every color, size, and pattern requested.
She says she believes it’s her duty to make these and encourage others to wear them as well.
“If somebody gets infected because of me and I didn’t wear a mask, I’ll always think ‘Could I have prevented that?‘ But at least if I wear a mask I’m doing that bit and that much. The science has proven it at least slows down the aerosols you cough and talk out,” said Hammons.
As counties across the state begin enforcing mandatory mask-wearing, remember the saying “Thinking about you and thinking about me.”
