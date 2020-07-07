Registration for COVID-19 testing at John Hunt Park reaches capacity on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The drive-through testing at John Hunt Park reached testing capacity on Tuesday morning after less than two hours of operation.
Huntsville Hospital had 350 testing slots available on Tuesday. These were filled by 10:45 a.m.
The site will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 9 a.m.
ORIGINAL: John Hunt Park opens Monday for drive-through testing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thrive Alabama is partnering with the City of Huntsville and Huntsville Hospital to make this testing possible.
They are prepared to test 300 people each day.
According to Thrive Alabama’s website, the testing is for asymptomatic individuals with recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Those experiencing symptoms should go to the Huntsville Hospital Fever & Flu Clinic on Governors Drive to be tested.
John Hunt Park will also be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals will be notified of their results by phone about a week after being tested.
Visitors must bring a photo ID to the testing site. A doctors note is not required to be tested and neither is health insurance.
The CEO of THRIVE asks everyone to wear their masks and keep their car windows rolled up.