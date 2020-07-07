Naked Huntsville man trashes Limestone county home

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A Huntsville man found himself in handcuffs on the Fourth of July after he was caught naked inside a home in the Clements area.
According to our partners at the News Courier, authorities say the naked man damaged several of the homeowner’s belongings.
Deputy Stephen Young, spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said the victim arrived home Saturday to find her front door had been forcefully opened. Inside the home was a nude male, later identified as 24-year-old Jordan Taylor Brann.
Young said Brann had damaged several items while in the home, including throwing ceramic bowls into the drywall, turning over the refrigerator and damaging a closet door.
Brann faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.
