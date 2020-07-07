A Muggy Start to Our Tuesday

In the lower 80s currently, but we are expected to get into the mid-80s before the day is through.
A few showers have made their way here already this afternoon, and more are on the way headed into the evening.
Hot and less than comfortable this afternoon with heat index showing the lower 90s. Headed into late this afternoon, we could see some scattered rain and a possible storm develop for Northern Alabama. Highs for today are in the 80s and slightly cooler than our average of 91.
Going into Wednesday, expect to see similar conditions with highs in the 80s and rain in the evening. The extended forecast doesn’t have much change except a gradual rise in temperatures. Rain and storms will stick with us through most of this week.
Enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures today and tomorrow because the 90s return nearing the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.