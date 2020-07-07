A Muggy Start to Our Tuesday Morning

A partly cloudy start to our Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 70s. Some patches of fog are moving across the valley and could impact that morning commute.
The air will be muggy this morning but we expect to stay dry. Heading into the afternoon hours, we could see some scattered rain and a possible storm develop. Highs for today are in the 80s and slightly cooler.
On Wednesday, expect to see similar conditions with highs in the 80s and rain in the evening. The extended forecast doesn’t have much change except a gradual rise in temperatures.
Rain and storms will stick with us through most of this week. Enjoy the cooler temperatures today and tomorrow because the 90s return nearing the end of the week.
