More rain, storms passing through tonight

For this evening the Tennessee Valley can expect to see more rain and thunderstorms pass through. Looking at up to a quarter inch of rain before the night is over.
Mostly cloudy currently and as those clouds are building up, they are heavy with some precipitation. You can practically feel it out there. The heat and humidity has made it feel close to 10 degrees hotter than the actual temperature outside. As that rain moves in, we will see some lightning pop up as well.
Overnight we dip back into the lower 70s and dry up for the most part. Same deal for our Wednesday morning and afternoon. Starting off with broken cloud coverage in the morning, we will feel that humidity settle over us for the afternoon and evening. Highs reaching the mid to upper 80s, with more thunderstorms possible for the evening. We climb back into our average temperatures by the weekend, but not before more rain rolls by. That low pressure system located just to the south of us will continue to feed us moisture until the end of this week when the high pressure settled in the Gulf pushes it out.
The extended forecast is showing more seasonable temperatures headed into next week with another batch of systems on the way.
