More humidity, rain chances Wednesday

Same deal for our Wednesday morning and afternoon. Starting off with broken cloud coverage in the morning, we will feel that humidity settle over us for the afternoon and evening. Highs reaching the mid to upper 80s, with more thunderstorms possible for the evening. We climb back into our average temperatures by the weekend, but not before more rain rolls by. That low pressure system located just to the south of us will continue to feed us moisture until the end of this week when the high pressure settled in the Gulf pushes it out.