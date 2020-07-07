Masks now mandatory in Florence city buildings; no vote on Confederate monument

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council mandated masks in city buildings to prevent the spread of the virus.
Mayor Steve Holt says expanding that mandate citywide would be impossible for police to truly enforce.
Council members also discussed the Confederate monument in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse. But they did not vote. It also wasn’t on the agenda.
A few weeks ago, county commissioners sent the City Council a letter saying, it was up to the council to relocate it. They say the city owns it.
Holt says they’re in favor of moving it but it is technically on county property.
He said the county would have to give them an adoptive resolution allowing them to vote to relocate the statue.
