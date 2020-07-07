Many worried mandatory mask ordinance violates constitutional rights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mandatory mask ordinance has many of you saying hold up. You’ve told us you don’t want government in your business. Many are questioning if the health order is an infringement on their constitutional rights.
Like it or not, health leaders have leeway to enforce the ordinance. State and local governments have a responsibility when it comes to protecting the public’s health. While some may not like to be told what to do, there’s a general welfare clause that puts the community’s health and security over the argument of whether to wear a mask.
“And when you’re in public for goodness sake wear a mask,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
It’s a sign of the times. Masks worn in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Supporters say wearing face coverings is the responsible thing to do during a health crisis. Others say a mandatory mask ordinance violates their constitutional rights. In this case, who do you listen to? Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel weighs in.
“The chief executive of the state, the chief executive of any city their number one priority is to protect the citizens to protect the people they work for. In other words they work for us their job is to protect us,” said McDaniel.
That means states have broad authority to intervene when it comes to public health emergencies. And they have ever right to require people to wear masks to prevent the spread of sickness like coronavirus.
“The Supreme Court said look if there is a public emergency, a danger to the public and you weigh that against the constitutional rights of the citizens if there is something to protect the entire public, the populace, you can do that and pass those kinds of laws,” said McDaniel.
McDaniel understands people feel passionate about their constitutional rights. And that those liberties are protected. However, he says in the case of a global pandemic - like COVID-19 - governing bodies have every right to step in with certain mandates. This isn’t the first time in history we’ve seen that happen.
“When you had the 1918 influenza outbreak they actually had influenza courts to make people wear masks and they gave them tickets if they didn’t wear masks,” said McDaniel.
An ordinance that may be difficult to enforce, but one the state and municipalities say they are taking seriously.
So you don’t like the face mask ordinance. And, you don’t want to be told what to do. Health leaders say this isn’t permanent. It’s the best insurance policy for now though to help flatten the curve on a virus that currently has no vaccine.
