Madison County Jail inmate dies on Fourth of July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate in the Madison County Jail died on the Fourth of July after being found unresponsive in his cell.
MCSO detention officers, jail medical staff, and HEMSI responders immediately administered life-saving measures that were unsuccessful. The inmate was transported to Huntsville Hospital for continued medical attention.
The 30-year-old black male never recovered and was pronounced deceased a short while later at the hospital. There appears to be no signs of foul play and the inmate exhibited no apparent signs of blunt force trauma.
He was booked into the jail facility on June 13 and he was charged with domestic violence.
The inmate was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy and toxicology results and those results are pending at this time.
MCSO investigators are conducting a complete and thorough investigation. The investigation is pending at this time.
