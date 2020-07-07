Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office: not wearing mask is a misdemeanor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -On Tuesday as of 5 p.m. in Madison County, the mask order went into effect. This order now requires you to cover your face in public places, but what could happen if people don’t?
Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said not following the new order is considered a misdemeanor, and they will enforce every situation on a case by case basis.
“We’re not trying to be the bad guy here,” Patterson said. “We’re going to enforce the law because that’s what we’re doing. That’s the business we’re in.”
Patterson said not complying is an offense that you can be arrested for.
“Is it something that we’re looking at doing no, but am I sitting here telling you that we’re not going to enforce that law? I’m not telling you that either,” he said.
Patterson said if you call the non-emergency line to report someone not wearing one they will follow-up.
“The information will be taken and a report will be generated and assigned to an investigator. Ultimately the Health Department may be called to assist in that investigation,” Patterson said.
The order also has an exception for children two-years-old and younger.
Huntsville mother Brianna Halpin said as the mother of a 19-month-old, there’s no way her daughter would wear a mask.
“If I had to put a mask on her at her age we would just stay home,” Halpin said.
She said although she’s glad there’s an exception for her daughter, she doesn’t feel comfortable bringing her inside public spaces at all.
“Not out to eat no grocery store, no Target,” Halpin said. “None of that stuff, we’re not going to take her to.”
The Huntsville mother said she just hopes people do the right thing and wear one.
“If everybody doesn’t get together and do the right thing this is not going to go away, she said. “Wear your mask. We’re going to do it. We expect you guys to.”
