John Hunt Park testing site closes early after hitting capacity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health care workers at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park administered hundreds of coronavirus testing kits in just two hours Tuesday morning.
People were turned away today after 11 a.m. The clinic was scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the more than 300 kits were all accounted for before 11 a.m.
Health car workers say there is no test kit shortage. Health care workers say daily testing limits are necessary for the lab to process results within a five to seven day window.
The John Hunt Park testing center opened Monday for the first time in about two months. The people in line Tuesday morning weren’t showing any symptoms, but they might have been around someone with the virus.
“”You can get tested as many times as you need to. My understanding is the federal guidelines insurance companies are mandated to pay for the tests and pay for as many as you need because as you know you can test today and get COVID tomorrow, show negative in three days because you tested before you got COVID right and then you have to go back and get tested again,” said Tony Hawkes, social work manager for Thrive Alabama.
If you want to get tested for the coronavirus you have to bring your photo ID and insurance card. You’re encouraged to only come and get tested if you have been around somebody who has the virus and are concerned that you may have it as well.
The testing site will once again be open on Wednesday. It’s scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the tests may again be gone before then.
