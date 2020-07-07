Huntsville mayor officially running for another term

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is officially in the running for another term.
Battle filed his qualifying paperwork Tuesday with his wife Eula by his side.
Battle won his first mayoral term in 2008.
If he is re-elected, it will be his fourth term serving as Huntsville’s mayor.
Right now, Battle has one challenger: Jackie Reed. Reed has previously run for public office at least 17 times, including multiple unsuccessful bids to be Huntsville’s mayor. She has also run for City Council and the state Legislature.
The next city of Huntsville general election is Aug. 25 to elect the mayor, districts 1 and 5 council members and school board members. Click here for more information.
