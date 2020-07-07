HEMSI tracking 22 employees who transported COVID-19 patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The need for emergency medical care never stops. That means EMTs are exposed to COVID-19 as a normal part of their jobs.
HEMSI CEO Jon Howell says right now there are 22 employees they are tracking. Those 22 employees transported patients who tested positive for the virus.
All but five of those employees are still working.
But Howell says they’re asymptomatic. He says they also have to have their temperatures checked twice a day and wear a mask at all times.
Don Webster, HEMSI community relations coordinator, said the employees haven’t been tested.
“A lot of these exposures are after the fact and there’s the employee who does meet any of signs or symptoms to be tested. So that’s why they have not been through that,” Webster said.
The CEO says the employees who were exposed were given the choice to come to work or stay home.
