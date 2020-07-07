Hampton Inn & Suites in Athens sees major increase in guests and future bookings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The hotel industry was hit hard from the start of the pandemic but not all hotel managers and employees are worried about the future.
Ron Webster from the Hampton Inn & Suites in Athens says things have picked up significantly since March and reservations are already on the books for the weeks ahead.
Webster says the fourth of July weekend brought in a lot of vacation travelers. The hotel had over 50 percent occupancy, and bookings for the next two weekends are even higher.
He says the hotel is following all CDC guidelines and Hilton's partnership with Lysol means they're stocked up on cleaning gear.
Webster says he believes the hotel is able to handle more guests safely.
“Three weeks ago, it started to creep up on us,” Webster said. “It would go up and down for a few days but it was a steady rise and we have been really happy with the numbers that have come in as far as guests. And of course we have taken all necessary precautions for cleanliness and safety of guests and employees.”
Webster says many of the hotel housekeepers were eager to get back to work and called numerous times asking when they could start again.
The hotel has rehired almost everyone who wanted their positions back.