Greater Huntsville Humane Society seeing more abused animals during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Employees at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society believe more animals are landing in her shelter as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Employees say during the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people who are abusing and neglecting animals is on the rise. Just a couple of days ago, somebody tied a dog to a tree near the parking lot of the facility.
“Dumping an animal on any property anywhere, it’s not just here, it is illegal in the city of Huntsville. If we catch you on our cameras we will prosecute it,” said Katie Hall, director of advancement at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.
That dog isn’t the only animal recently abandoned at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.
“We had four cats dumped on our front doorstep that were severely malnourished. They were matted, they had to be shaved down, they were just in really rough shape. They had really bad upper respiratory infections. We also had a cat carrier full of 18 kittens that were very very sick dumped on our front doorstep as well,” said Hall.
If you own an animal and are having difficulty take care of it, there are resources at the Humane Society.
“We are always here to help. We have a wonderful staff and a lot of resources in Huntsville that can help us with these animals,” said Hall. “So a lot of the kittens are actually doing so much better now. They are very playful and they will be available to adopt very soon. We’re just kind of monitoring them a little bit more. The puppy that was tied to the tree actually went to a loving forever home yesterday.”
If you want to adopt or foster a pet all you have to do is come down to the Greater Huntsville humane Society and you can meet your new best friend.
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is hosting a free drive-thru food pickup on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can pick up a free two-week supply of food for your pet.
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is located at 1812 Johnson Rd. in Huntsville.
