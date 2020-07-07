DeKalb County Commission urges residents to wear masks, reduces city office hours

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials in DeKalb County are making some changes to reduce potential COVID-19 spread.
Last week, during a COVID-19 press conference city leaders, EMA officials and President Ricky Harcrow of the DeKalb County Commission came together to discuss ways to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“After taking all of that into consideration we decided to limit access to our buildings everyday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the fact that the school is going to start here in just a little while and we want to keep our children safe. Not only that, we want to keep our employees safe and our citizens for the most part have been very cooperative about it,” said Harcrow.
City offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until July 31. That is when Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer at home order extension will expire.
Harcrow said on a positive note, local businesses have not been impacted too badly.
“They are so willing to do what’s necessary to remain open and yet be cautious about what they do so our business leaders are very contentiousness about this and we’ve not seen a down turn in our revenue as of yet,” said Harcrow.
Facial coverings are not required in DeKalb County, but officials are encouraging everyone to wear them while out in public and practice social distancing to help reduce the spread.
