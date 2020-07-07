Decatur’s Concerts by the River postponed for July

Decatur’s Concerts by the River postponed for July
(Source: WAFF)
By Wade Smith | July 7, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 11:38 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur has taken another precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released by the city on Tuesday, the Concerts by the River series has been postponed for the month of July.

Read the full statement below:

Due to the ongoing precautions the City of Decatur is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Concerts by the River Series has been postponed for the month of July.

We look forward to the community joining together soon for great music in a family-friendly environment!

Decatur Parks & Recreation will continue to share updates with regards to the rescheduling of performances.

