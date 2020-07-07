COVID-19 in Alabama: State surpasses 1,000 confirmed deaths

Tuesday COVID-19 update
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 10:36 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 45,263 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 1,007 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been a total of 460,842 tests.

In the last 14 days, 127,292 tests have been reported to the state with 13,511 people testing positive.

The state reports 2,961 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 22,082 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JULY 7

COUNTY JULY 7 CASES (10 a.m.) JULY 6 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 426 408 +18
Cullman 470 459 +11
DeKalb 761 737 +24
Franklin 902 898 +4
Jackson 302 284 +18
Lauderdale 501 496 +5
Lawrence 109 110 - 1
Limestone 518 501 +17
Madison 1,554 1,491 +63
Marshall 1,770 1,724 +46
Morgan 1,128 1,121 +7

