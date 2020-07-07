Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian recovering from heart procedure

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian is recovering and expected to make a full recovery after a successful heart procedure.

The University of Alabama released this statement Tuesday:

“The Alabama football coaching staff participates in an annual executive physical. During Coach Sarkisian’s physical last week, it was determined that he needed a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly before it became an issue. Coach Sarkisian underwent a successful procedure this past Thursday (July 2) in Birmingham. He is back home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery.”

