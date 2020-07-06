Visitor Center reopens at Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) reopened the Visitor Information desk inside the Huntsville International Airport on Monday.
This is the second Visitor Center location to reopen, following the reopening of the Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center on June 19. Both Visitor Centers had been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New protocols will be implemented for visitors and staff. See below:
- All Visitor Center staff will wear protective face masks. The CVB and Huntsville International Airport also strongly encourage guests to wear protective face coverings while inside the airport facility.
- Hand sanitizer stations have been placed around the information desk.
- All "touch" surfaces will be cleaned thoroughly each morning with disinfectant wipes.
- The front counter will be wiped after each customer service interaction and every hour throughout the day.
- Signs and floor markers will be located around the information desk to mark social distancing of at least six feet.
The airport Visitor Center now has new hours of operation, opening from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
