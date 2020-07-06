‘This is a baby we will never see again’: Royta’s grandmother talks about the loss of her angel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Not only am I grieving for my daughter, I am grieving for my grandson,” Royta Giles’ grandmother, Kesha Layfield, spoke to WBRC FOX6 Monday after losing the precious 8 year-old boy Friday, July 3.
Royta was killed during a shootout at the Riverchase Galleria, after Hoover Police say a group of men got into a verbal altercation near the food court.
Through heartbreak and tears, Layfield said the name Royta Giles Layfield will ring forever.
Layfield asked for all the suspects in the case to turn themselves in. She said, “What made you wake up that morning and want to destroy lives?”
“My grandbabies they laid there and watched their brother,” said Layfield.
When asked about Royta’s legacy his grandmother said “He wanted ya’ll to live. This is his party, he may not be here to witness it, but my baby....”
Royta’s mother stood by her own mother as she spoke, but understandably she was not able to speak Monday.
This is part of our interview with Royta’s grandmother:
The memorial service for 8-year-old Royta Giles well be held Wednesday, July 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Bessemer Recreation Center.
Royta’s funeral will be at Bessemer Civic Center Saturday, July 11 at noon.
During the argument Friday at the Riverchase Galleria, officers say a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Montez Moses Miracle Coleman, pulled a handgun out of a backpack and began shooting.
Several of the other males also had handguns and began returning fire. According to police, at least three different guns were fired.
Officers are looking for five other men.
“All we can say is thank God more people weren’t hurt because those bullets were flying through that mall. It’s incredible that more weren’t hurt,” said Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis during a press conference.
Police say they believe no one involved in the initial argument was injured and all four of the victims harmed were innocent bystanders.
“A child died because people chose to settle a verbal argument by firing guns at each other in a crowded mall,” Chief Derzis said.
Also injured in the shooting was an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile female. Each was transported to local a hospital where they were treated and released the same night.
If you recognize any of the people pictured above, you’re asked to call Sergeant Matthew Savage at 205-739-6780. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.