4th of July weekend homicides in Morgan County and Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two homicide investigations that started over the weekend are underway. There’s one suspect in custody and the hunt is on for another.
The first shooting happened in Morgan County Saturday morning. An unnamed juvenile was rushed to Decatur Morgan hospital, then transferred to UAB where pronounced dead.
There is no one in custody for this shooting yet, but police say they are looking for a person of interest.
The other killing happened in Harvest overnight Saturday. The victim was 38-year-old Keelan Andrews of Huntsville.
Andrews was found dead early Sunday morning in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to the chest.
18 year old Montra Corbett of Harvest was arrested a short time after the shooting. He’s charged with capital murder, and being held on $75,000 bond.
The sheriff’s department says this all started over an argument about fireworks.
WAFF is in touch with investigators for both of these incidents and will report updates as new information comes in.