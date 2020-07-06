38th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo officially rescheduled for August

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The 38th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo has been officially rescheduled.
The rodeo is now slated for August 21-22, 2020, at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.
Sanitation stations will be provided and participants are encouraged to wear masks and observe proper social distancing of six feet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ORIGINAL: The 38th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is the latest scheduling casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Thursday stating the following:
"The 38th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the uncertainty remaining about how and when public events will be safe to hold, we have decided to postpone the rodeo indefinitely but remain hopeful that such events may be possible later in the year."
No further details were provided at this time.
