Scattered rain possible this afternoon

Happy Monday! A mostly cloudy to start our work week with temperatures holding in the 70s.
Patches of heavy fog are moving across the valley and could impact that morning commute. For the morning, expect heavy cloud coverage, but to stay dry. Scattered rain is possible this afternoon, with the highest chance of precipitation after 1 p.m. Highs for today are in the 80s.
Going into Tuesday, storms are more likely and widespread. Highs tomorrow are in the upper 80s with light winds from the north. Rain and storms will stick with us through most of this week. We take a slight dip in temperatures mid-week, but quickly return to the 80s and 90s by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.