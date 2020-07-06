Rain possible for Monday afternoon

Mostly cloudy to start off our workweek with temperatures holding in the 80s.
Patches of sunshine throughout the afternoon with a mild breeze from the east.
Hot and humid headed into the evening with slight chances of showers popping up. Our highest chance of precipitation will be sometime after 1 pm off to our southeast counties.
Highs for today are in the upper 80s. Going into Tuesday, storms are more likely and widespread. Highs tomorrow are in the mid-80s with light winds from the north.
Rain and storms will stick with us through most of this week. We take a slight dip in temperatures, but quickly return to the 80s and 90s by the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.