No fine for Decatur’s First Response ambulance service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur’s ambulance service First Response will not be fined.
The city slapped a $10,000 fine against First Response back in February for not hitting response times, a mark the company hasn’t reached in years.
The ordinance says First Response has to meet 90 percent of its calls within 12 minutes.
The city found it it fell short at 85 percent, which resulted in the fine.
First Response appealed, and Monday’s City Council vote failed in a 2-2 vote, meaning no fine.
It came down to technicalities on if ambulances had accurate GPS tracking, if certain calls should have been held against them, and if paperwork was filed correctly.
“I’ve not made a secret of the fact that I am not a fan of First Response. I’ve just had too many complaints from my community, from my citizens, so I’m not a fan of First Response. That being said, I think that there are too many inconsistencies here to support this measure,” said Councilman Billy Jackson.
In the end, First Response won its appeal.
