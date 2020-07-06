NCAA Division I South Regional Cross Country Championship coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Sports Commission has been awarded the NCAA Division I South Regional Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship for 2021.
The event will take place at the new John Hunt Cross Country Running Park on Nov. 12, 2021.
It will bring an estimated 600 athletes, coaches and staff to the Huntsville area, according to the Huntsville Sports Commission.
“The opportunity to host major championships, like the Cross Country South Regional, is what we envisioned when we invested in the redevelopment of John Hunt Park,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “This is one of the finest running courses in the country, and we look forward to welcoming this NCAA event in 2021.”
The University of North Alabama will act as the host school for the championship. The city of Huntsville Parks & Recreation Department will assist the Huntsville Sports Commission in event operations.
“The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee is excited the South Regional Cross Country Championship will be heading to the city of Huntsville in the fall of 2021. The University of North Alabama and Huntsville Sports Commission are fully committed to hosting and providing a quality championship experience at the John Hunt cross country facility for the student-athletes participating in the south regional,” said Milan Donley, committee chair and University of Kansas administrator
The NCAA Division I South Regional Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship has an approximate economic impact of $750,000 to the city of Huntsville.
“The HSC is thrilled that NCAA has selected Huntsville for the Division I South Regional Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship. The HSC has already begun plans to ensure this is a stellar championship experience,” said Ralph Stone, executive director for the Huntsville Sports Commission. “We are happy that UNA shared our vision and commitment in hosting this event and look forward to future opportunities with the NCAA.”
